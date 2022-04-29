Some in Nunavut community question where money from mining company has gone

The Mary River mine sits about 150 kilometres south of Pond Inlet, Nvt., as shown in this undated handout image. The company that runs the mine, Baffinland Iron Mines, says it has given tens of millions of dollars to Inuit firms in the hamlet of Sanirajak, but some community members say they don’t know where that money has gone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. *MANDATORY CREDIT*