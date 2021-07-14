'War for talent:' Retail, restaurants offer perks to lure workers in hot job market

Ivy Liu, owner of Fluffy Bottom Babies, poses at her store at the Sunnyside Mall in Bedford, N.S. on Monday, July 12, 2021. Now that the economy is reopening, retailers like Liu are facing a difficult time attracting staff. Many former workers have returned to school or are searching for more stable employment. Liu and other tenants in the mall came up with a plan to allow employees to work at more than one store to get full-time hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan