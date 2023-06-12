Apollo Theater CEO Jonelle Procope to leave the historic landmark on safe financial ground

The Apollo, left, is shown steps away from its new Victoria Theater, right, the first major expansion in the organization's history—which will have a new performance space named to honor President & CEO Jonelle Procope, Monday June 5, 2023, in New York. The honor recognizes Procope's 20-year run leading the organization and spearheading critical fundraising for renovations to restore Apollo to its former glory. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)