CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.
The oil producer posted revenue of $494 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $4.19. A year ago, they were trading at $1.30.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPG