OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 3.4 per cent in April, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.3 per cent (2.7)
— Prince Edward Island: 5.3 per cent (3.3)
— Nova Scotia: 4.2 per cent (2.8)
— New Brunswick: 4.2 per cent (1.9)
— Quebec: 3.4 per cent (2.2)
— Ontario: 3.3 per cent (2.2)
— Manitoba: 3.2 per cent (1.6)
— Saskatchewan: 3.7 per cent (2.4)
— Alberta: 3.3 per cent (1.9)
— British Columbia: 3.0 per cent (2.0)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021 and was generated automatically.