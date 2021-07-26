WestJet signs code share agreement with Dutch airline KLM

A worker carrying a disinfectant sprayer walks past a WestJet Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft, after cleaning another plane at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The Calgary-based airline says it will now be able market flights operated by KLM, which it says means WestJet travellers will be able to easily transfer through Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport to 18 European cities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck