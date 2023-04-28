Champagne vows to take actions if telecoms don't reach deal for TTC cell service

MONTREAL - Canada's industry minister is vowing to take action if Canada's major telecom companies don't reach an agreement to ensure wireless service is available for all riders on Toronto's subway system.
Speaking in Montreal on Friday, François-Philippe Champagne vowed to "do what’s right for Canadians."
The minister wrote a letter last week which called on the major carriers to reach a deal that would allow any company to access the TTC's wireless network after Rogers Communications Inc.'s purchase of the existing operations.
While Rogers says it is open to other providers signing on, Bell Canada and Telus say they want a joint-build model, in which all carriers would own a stake in the network infrastructure — something the TTC calls a "non-starter."
Australia's BAI Communications, which was awarded a $25-million contract to build and operate the TTC's public Wi-Fi and cellular network in 2012, agreed earlier this month to sell its Canadian operations to Rogers.
The company plans to build a 5G network for the entire subway system in around two years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.
