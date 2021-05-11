S&P/TSX composite down in broad-based decline, U.S. stock markets tumble

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading as losses in the energy sector helped lead a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also tumbled lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 159.02 at 19,202.86.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 495.26 points at 34,247.56. The S&P 500 index was down 46.93 points at 4,141.50, while the Nasdaq composite was down 75.88 points at 13,325.98.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.73 cents US compared with 82.68 cents US on Monday.
The June crude oil contract was up four cents US$64.96 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.93 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$8.60 at US$1,829.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$4.75 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)