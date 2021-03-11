Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests

This photo provided by AZ Films shows California based Iranian pop singer Sasy with American adult film actress Alexis Texas in the music video for "Tehran Tokyo." on Feb 26, 2021 in Los Angeles. Iranian authorities have arrested multiple music producers connected to the California-based Iranian pop singer, his management company and Iranian media said Thursday, March 11, in Tehran’s latest effort to halt what it deems decadent Western behavior. (AZ Films via AP)