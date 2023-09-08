The death toll from flooding in central Greece has increased to 10 while 4 others are missing

In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister's Office, evacuees from flooded villages arrive by helicopter at a soccer stadium, in Karditsa, Thessaly region, central Greece, on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Severe rainstorms eased but floodwaters were still rising in parts of central Greece Friday, while fire department and military helicopters were plucking people from villages inundated by tons of water and mud that have left several people dead and others missing and many people clinging to the roofs of their homes, appealing for rescue. (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP)