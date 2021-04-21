OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 2.2 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.7 per cent (1.2)
— Prince Edward Island: 3.3 per cent (1.4)
— Nova Scotia: 2.8 per cent (1.2)
— New Brunswick: 1.9 per cent (0.8)
— Quebec: 2.2 per cent (1.6)
— Ontario: 2.2 per cent (1.1)
— Manitoba: 1.6 per cent (0.4)
— Saskatchewan: 2.4 per cent (0.8)
— Alberta: 1.9 per cent (0.6)
— British Columbia: 2.0 per cent (0.9)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021 and was generated automatically.