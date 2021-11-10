US budget deficit eases to $165B in October, down 42%

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The U.S. monthly budget deficit fell in October as the government collected more taxes from individuals and corporations thanks to a much improved economy emerging from the coronavirus pandemic. The Treasury Department reported Wednesday, Nov. 10, that the federal government posted a deficit of $165 billion last month, 42% lower than the same month last year when it rang up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)