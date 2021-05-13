VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Benev Capital Inc. (BEVFF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.
The royalty acquisition company posted revenue of $6 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.03. A year ago, they were trading at $1.19.
_____
