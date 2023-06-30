Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light didn't support her during backlash

FILE - Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York. Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney on Friday, June 30 she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined” over her partnership with the beer giant. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)