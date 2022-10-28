Oil giants rake in steep profits amid high energy prices

FILE - A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. U.S. consumers were less confident this month as concerns about inflation took hold again after receding in recent months. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Oct. 25, that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October, from 107 in September. The American consumer had grown more confident in the past couple months as rising gas prices moderated slightly even as prices for other essential items have remained elevated. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)