Consumer groups file petition to set aside CRTC's Rogers-Shaw approval

A woman holds two cellphones in this photo illustration in Chelsea, Que., Monday March 29, 2021. The Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC) and the National Pensioners Federation (NPF) have filed a petition asking the federal cabinet to "set aside" the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) decision to approve the transfer of Shaw Communications Inc.'s broadcast services to Rogers Communications Inc.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld