OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.1 per cent in May. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.0 per cent (10.8)
_ Prince Edward Island 7.8 per cent (8.1)
_ Nova Scotia 6.7 per cent (6.0)
_ New Brunswick 7.1 per cent (7.0)
_ Quebec 4.2 per cent (3.9)
_ Ontario 5.5 per cent (5.4)
_ Manitoba 4.7 per cent (5.0)
_ Saskatchewan 4.8 per cent (5.5)
_ Alberta 5.3 per cent (5.9)
_ British Columbia 4.5 per cent (5.4)
