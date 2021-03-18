Restaurants in the 3rd wave: "The question isn't can you survive but do you want to"

Scot McTaggart, the owner and operator of Fusion Grill, who said he'd have to "dig deep" to decide whether or not to stay in business if a third wave of COVID-19 prompts another lockdown, is photographed in his restaurant in Winnipeg on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Restaurants Canada said more than 10,000 eateries have permanently closed since the introduction of pandemic lockdowns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods