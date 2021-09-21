US home construction up 3.9% in August after July drop

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, work is done on an apartment building under construction in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers have advanced the second of two measure's designed to ease local zoning ordinances for home construction. Spurred by an affordable housing shortage, spiking home prices and intractable homelessness, California lawmakers on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, advanced the second of two measures designed to cut through local zoning ordinances. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)