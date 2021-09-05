Return of events pushes hosts to address vaccination, COVID tests and masks

Natasha Koifman, the founder of the public relations firm NKPR, poses for a photograph in the backyard of her home in Toronto, on Thursday, August 19, 2021. When Sept. 11 comes, Koifman's backyard will be awash with chatter and music as up to 100 guests gather for an elegant dinner meant to raise funds for Haitians to access education. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin