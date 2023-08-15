OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 3.3 per cent in July, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.5 per cent (1.7)

— Prince Edward Island: 2.1 per cent (0.2)

— Nova Scotia: 3.4 per cent (1.9)

— New Brunswick: 2.9 per cent (2.1)

— Quebec: 3.9 per cent (3.6)

— Ontario: 3.2 per cent (2.6)

— Manitoba: 2.6 per cent (2.1)

— Saskatchewan: 3.0 per cent (3.3)

— Alberta: 2.9 per cent (1.9)

— British Columbia: 3.0 per cent (3.5)

