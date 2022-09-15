CNN revamping morning show with Lemon, Harlow and Collins

This combination of photos shows Poppy Harlow at the 11th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 17, 2017, left, CNN news anchor Don Lemon at the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on New York on Dec. 12, 2021, center, and CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins during a live shot in front of the White House in Washington on July 25, 2018. CNN says it is scrapping its “New Day” morning show for a revamped program that will be hosted by Harlow, Lemon, Harlow and Collins, set to debut later this year. (AP Photo)