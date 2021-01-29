Caterpillar 4Q sales slip, but results top Wall Street

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, photo a Puckett Machinery Company technician walks past a new heavy duty Caterpillar excavator that awaits modification at Puckett Machinery Company in Flowood, Miss. Caterpillar is reporting a third-quarter profit of $668 million and topped most expectations, though demand for its equipment is being driven down by the pandemic. The Deerfield, Illinois, company reported a profit Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, of $1.22 per share. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)