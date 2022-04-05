'Nation-building' investments in electricity grid needed to reach net-zero: Experts

Hydro One electricity transmission lines are seen south of Chesley, Ont., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The federal government's own emissions reduction plan released last week says Canada will need to invest in "nation-building" interprovincial transmission lines if it is to have a shot at meeting its climate target of cutting emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and net-zero emissions by 2050. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel