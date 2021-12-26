Outlets hurt by dwindling public interest in news in 2021

Exterior images, from left, appear of CNN headquarters on Aug. 26, 2014, in Atlanta, the New York Times building on June 22, 2019, in New York, News Corporation headquarters with Fox News studios on July 31, 2021, in New York and The One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post, on Feb. 8, 2019, in downtown Washington. The metrics are ugly for many television, digital and print news organizations: after record-setting engagement numbers in 2020, many people are cutting back on news consumption. (AP Photo)