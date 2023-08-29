Best Buy and the reluctant shopper. Sales fall as Americans pull back on spending

FILE - A woman walks with a boy to the Best Buy store at the Mall of New Hampshire, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. Best Buy sales and profits slid in the second quarter, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, as the nation's largest consumer electronics chain continues to wrestle with a pullback in spending on gadgets after Americans splurged during the pandemic.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)