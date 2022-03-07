Ex-king to visit Spain 'periodically,' but will live abroad

FILE - Spain's former King Juan Carlos waves upon his arrival to the Academia Diplomatica de Chile, in Santiago. Spain's Royal House said on Monday March 7, 2022 that King Felipe VI is accepting his father's desire to return to Spain for periodical visits, although former king Juan Carlos I will remain based in the United Arab Emirates where he moved in 2020 following probes into his financial dealings. The prosecutors didn't find evidence to take the former monarch to court because much of the financial misbehavior, involving millions of euros (dollars) in undeclared accounts, happened when Juan Carlos was protected by immunity as king of Spain and other possible fraud fell out of the statute of limitations. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)