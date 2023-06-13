Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2019 photo shows a Jeep logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven. The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)