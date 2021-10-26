Samsung's Lee fined over illegally using propofol

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Samsung’s de facto chief Lee Jae-yong was fined 70 million won (about $60,000) on Tuesday for illegally using the anesthetic drug propofol, about two months after he was released on parole over a separate corruption case.(Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP)