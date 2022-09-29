Federal finance minister approves Equitable Bank deal to buy Concentra

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland rises during Question Period, Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Ottawa. Equitable Bank says the federal finance minister has approved the company's deal to buy digital rival Concentra Bank. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

 ajw

TORONTO - Equitable Bank says the federal finance minister has approved the company's deal to buy digital rival Concentra Bank.

The Toronto-based bank says no further regulatory or shareholder approvals are required in the acquisition.

Equitable announced a deal in February to buy Concentra for $470 million.

It says the deal will make it Canada's seventh-largest bank.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, as early as Nov. 1, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions.

Equitable Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc.

