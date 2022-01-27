US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 in rebound from 2020 recession

Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of Savannah, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Savannah, Ga. Inflation has spiked during the recovery from the pandemic recession as Americans have ramped up spending on such items as cars, furniture and appliances. Those increased purchases have clogged ports and warehouses and exacerbated supply shortages of semiconductors and other parts. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)