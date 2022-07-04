FortisBC, Suncor to partner on Port Moody hydrogen pilot project

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks about the provincial government's CleanBC plan aimed at reducing climate pollution, during an announcement in Vancouver, on Wednesday December 5, 2018. FortisBC Energy Inc. says it will partner with Suncor Energy Inc. and Hazer Group Ltd. to build a hydrogen pilot project in Port Moody, B.C. The $11-million pilot project will also be supported with grant funding from the provincial government's CleanBC Industry Fund.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck