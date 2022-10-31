Saudi, UAE back OPEC cuts as US envoy warns of 'uncertainty'

Second left to right; UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei, India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing Shri Hardeep Puri, the U.S. Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek EI Molla attend the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates defended on Monday a decision by OPEC and its allies to cut oil production, even as an American envoy warned of "economic uncertainty" ahead for the world. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)