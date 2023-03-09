Independent grocers defend chains against food inflation accusations

Michael Medline, president and CEO of Empire Co. Ltd., left, and Galen Weston, chairman and president of Loblaw Cos. Ltd., wait to appear as witnesses at the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food investigating food price inflation in Ottawa, Wed., March 8, 2023. An unlikely alliance between Canada's independent grocers and the country's big three chains is forming over accusations that grocery stores are to blame for food inflation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby