Metaverse to contribute $45.3B to Canada's annual GDP by 2035: Meta

Attendees try the new Oculus Go goggles during F8, Facebook's developer conference in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The Oculus Quest headsets Meta created to access the metaverse aren't a fixture in most homes, businesses haven't shifted operations to the online space en masse and there's an abundance of questions about how safe the technology is and whether it's really needed at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Marcio Jose Sanchez