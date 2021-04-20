S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets retreat

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading as the energy, base metal and industrial sectors fell and U.S. stock markets also retreated.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 231.17 points at 18,973.25.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 267.36 points at 33,810.27. The S&P 500 index was down 35.64 points at 4,127.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 180.16 points at 13,734.61.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.53 cents US compared with 79.88 cents US on Monday.
The June crude oil contract was down US$1.74 at US$61.69 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.74 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$4.50 at US$1,775.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$4.23 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)