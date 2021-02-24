ExxonMobil sells some North Sea drilling, exploration sites

FILE - In this April 23, 2018, file photo, the logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. ExxonMobil is selling most of its upstream assets in the United Kingdom central and northern North Sea to HitecVision for more than $1 billion. Neil Chapman, senior vice president of ExxonMobil, said in a statement Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that the company is selling assets that are “less strategic” and concentrating on development plans that prioritize Guyana, the U.S. Permian Basin, Brazil and liquefied natural gas. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)