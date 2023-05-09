It’s 'never too early, never too late' to learn financial literacy, experts say

Aidan D'Souza, 23, is pictured with his mother during his Seneca College convocation in a 2019 handout photo. D'Souza says he credits his mother for the financially secure position he's in today, but acknowledges that not all Canadians have parental figures who are financially literate or know how to best guide their children to make wise financial decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Aidan D'Souza, *MANDATORY CREDIT*