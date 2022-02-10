Asian shares skid as hot inflation data point to rate hikes

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Shares were mostly lower Friday in Asia after a sell-off on Wall Street spurred by news that U.S. inflation jumped 7.5% in January, which raised expectations the Federal Reserve will need to move forcefully to cool the economy by raising interest rates. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)