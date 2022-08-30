Best Buy Q2 results fall amid softening demand for gadgets

FILE - Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Best Buy posted declines in fiscal 2022 second quarter profits and sales as the nation's largest consumer electronics chain struggled with weakening consumer demand for gadgets and high costs that rippled through its supply chain. But the results, announced on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, were above expectations. That pushed shares up nearly 3% higher in premarket trading. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)