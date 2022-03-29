Calif. group votes to limit reparations to slave descendants

FILE - This image made from video from the Office of the Governor shows California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing into law a bill that establishes a task force to come up with recommendations on how to give reparations to Black Americans on Sept. 30, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. The law establishes a nine-member task force to come up with a plan for how the state could give reparations to Black Americans, what form those reparations might take and who would be eligible to receive them. The task force could vote on the question of eligibility on Tuesday, March 28, 2022, after putting it off at last month's meeting. (Office of the Governor via AP, File)