Canadian Natural reports $2.2B Q3 profit, raises quarterly dividend

CALGARY - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNRL) raised its quarterly dividend by 25 per cent as it reported a third-quarter profit of $2.2 billion against a backdrop of surging commodity prices.
Shares in the Calgary-based oil and gas giant were trading at an all-time high of more than $53 as of mid-morning Thursday after the company announced it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 58.75 cents per share.
"This clearly demonstrates the confidence that the Board of Directors have in the sustainability of our business model, the strength of our balance sheet and the company's effective and efficient operations," said CNRL chief financial officer Mark Stainthorpe, on a conference call with analysts.
Canadian Natural's profit amounted to $1.86 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $408 million or 35 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
The company reported revenue of $7.71 billion, up from $4.5 billion in the third quarter of 2020. It also decreased its net debt to approximately $15.9 billion, down from $18.2 billion in the second quarter.
CNRL's daily production averaged 1,237,503 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 1,111,286 a year ago. The company balanced its commodity mix in the third quarter to benefit from exposure from all improving commodity prices, with approximately 47 per cent of its production now light crude oil, natural gas liquids and synthetic crude; 30 per cent heavy crude oil; and 23 per cent natural gas.
The company also set new environmental targets in the third quarter. It says by 2030, it will reduce absolute methane emissions by 50 per cent from its 2016 baseline, and by 2026, will reduce in situ freshwater usage and mining freshwater usage intensity by 40 per cent from 2017 baselines.
CNRL is part of the Oil Sands Pathway to Net Zero alliance, an initiative of six companies operating in the Canadian oilsands (ConocoPhillips Canada became a member on Wednesday) who together are pledging to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Chief executive Tim McKay told analysts the net-zero initiative will improve CNRL's ESG performance and deliver meaningful emissions reductions while balancing "sustainable economic development." However, he said industry cannot achieve these goals on its own.
"We will require collaboration with the federal and Alberta government so that together, we can achieve Canada's climate goals," McKay said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CNQ)