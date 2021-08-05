The Latest: Quebec plans vaccine passport in some areas

Meng Weining, vice president of Sinovac, fourth from right, and Chile's Health Minister Enrique Paris, second from right, pose with others for a group selfie after a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Weining announced Sinovac pharmaceutical company plans to build a vaccine production laboratory as well as an investigation center for respiratory viruses in Chile. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)