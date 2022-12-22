Stores roll out Boxing Day sales early to woo customers after lacklustre Black Friday

People look through the window of a store on Boxing Day in Montreal on December 26, 2021. Stores in Canada are gearing up for Boxing Day sales, with many rolling out deals early in the hopes of enticing budget-conscious shoppers. The Canadian promotional retail event has been overshadowed in recent years by its American counterpart, Black Friday. But experts say Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales late last month fell short of expectations, leaving some stores with inventory to clear before the end of the season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes