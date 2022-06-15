European Central Bank vows backstop against market turmoil

Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank President, behind blue lectern, Vice-President Luis de Guindos, left, and Netherlands Bank (DNB) President Klaas Knot, second left, explain the Governing Council's monetary policy decisions during a press conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The European Central Bank said it would carry out its first interest rate increase in 11 years in July, followed by another hike in September. The bank made the surprise move Thursday, saying that inflation had become a "major challenge" and that inflationary forces had "broadened and intensified." (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)