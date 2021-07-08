EU fines 4 German car makers $1B over emission collusion

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, European Commissioner for Europe fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager adjusts her protective face mask during a media conference on an anti-trust case at EU headquarters in Brussels. The European Union on Thursday, July 8, 2021 has fined four major German car manufacturers one 1 billion US dollars in fines because they colluded to limit the development and roll-out of car emission control systems. (Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP, File)