Spanish company drops LNG terminal in New Brunswick citing high costs to ship gas

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks in Fredericton, N.B. on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The Spanish company behind a proposal to export liquefied natural gas to Europe through a terminal in Saint John, N.B., says it will not go ahead with the project because the costs are too high. Higgs says he is disappointed by Repsol's decision to drop the project but not completely surprised because he was aware of issues surrounding costs.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray