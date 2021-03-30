Utility and telecom sectors weigh on S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets down

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading amid losses in the telecom and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.06 points at 18,706.16.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.66 points at 33,099.71. The S&P 500 index was down 11.01 points at 3,960.08, while the Nasdaq composite was down 21.83 points at 13,037.82.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.23 cents US compared with 79.40 cents US on Monday.
The May crude oil contract was down 55 cents at US$61.01 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.63 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$28.20 at US$1,686.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$4.00 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)