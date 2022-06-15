Pakistani govt chided for 'Drink less tea, save money' plea

FILE - A Pakistani boy works at a tea shop in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, June 12, 2022. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal in Pakistan's newly elected government faced criticism Wednesday, June 15, 2022, following his plea to the nation to drink less tea to help save on imports amid a deepening economic crisis. Pakistan is among the world's top tea importers, a hugely popular drink among both the rich and the poor in this country of 220 million people. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad, File)