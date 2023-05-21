Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the Parental Rights in Education bill, also known as the "Don't say gay" bill, at Classical Preparatory School, on March 28, 2022, in Shady Hills, Fla. DeSantis has emerged as a rival of former President Donald Trump and likely has his eyes set on the White House for the 2024 election. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)